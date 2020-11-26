Tesla Model Y Recalled For Detached Control Arms

Tesla recalls 400 Model Y SUVs to check bolts that attach the steering knuckles to the control arms.

November 25, 2020 — A Tesla Model Y upper control arm recall has been announced for more than 400 SUVs because the front control arms can detach from the steering knuckles.

The problem is loose bolts that connect the front upper control arms to the steering knuckles on the 2020 Model Y SUVs.

Tesla says the bolts may not have been torqued to specification, causing excessive negative or positive camber and steering problems. Positive camber is when the top of a wheel is leaning outward, while negative camber causes a tire to lean inward.

Tesla is unaware of any crashes or injuries, but Model Y drivers may hear noise from the front suspensions and notice changes in the steering wheels.

Tesla service centers will tighten the bolts, but the automaker hasn't announced when the recall will begin.

Owners of 2020 Tesla Model Y SUVs may call 877-798-3752. Tesla's number for this recall is SB-20-31-012.

The Tesla Model Y control arm recall was announced at the same time Tesla was sued over suspension problems. The class action lawsuit alleges Model S and Model X vehicles are at risk of crashing when the control arms detach from the steering knuckles.