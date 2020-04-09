Toyota Corolla Hatchbacks Recalled Over Backup Lights

Toyota rear hatch connectors may have been damaged during production.

April 9, 2020 — A 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback recall affects about 1,200 cars that need new rear hatch wire harnesses.

Toyota says there may be a connector in the rear hatch that was damaged during production. The damage could cause a failure of the backup lights.

About 1,000 Corolla Hatchbacks are recalled in the U.S. and 221 are recalled in Canada.

Toyota didn't announce more details or when the Corolla Hatchback recall will begin.

If you have a question about your 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback, please call Toyota at 800-331-4331.