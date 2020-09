Toyota recalls 46 SUVs equipped with electric power steering.

September 23, 2020 — Toyota is recalling 46 model year 2019-2020 RAV4 and 2020 RAV4 Hybrid SUVs equipped with electric power steering.

Toyota says water may enter through the steering gear box covers and cause the electric power steering assist to fail.

Toyota dealers will replace the power steering gear boxes.

Owners may contact Toyota at 888-270-9371. Toyota's numbers for this recall are 20TB11 / 20TA11.

CarComplaints.com has owner-reported complaints about Toyota RAV4 and Toyota RAV4 Hybrid SUVs.