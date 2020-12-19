Toyota Steering Column Problems Cause Recall

Toyota recalls Avalon, Avalon Hybrid, RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid vehicles.

December 19, 2020 — Toyota is recalling more than 200 model year 2020-2021 Toyota Avalon, 2020 Avalon Hybrid, 2020 RAV4 and 2020 RAV4 Hybrid vehicles for driver airbag problems.

The automaker says breakaway pins within the steering column designed to absorb energy could have been damaged during production. This may cause the driver-side airbag problems when it deploys in a crash.

About 160 vehicles are recalled in the U.S. and another 52 are recalled in Canada.

Toyota dealers will replace the steering columns when the recall begins January 18, 2021.

Affected owners who have questions may call Toyota at 800-331-4331. Toyota's number for this recall is 20TB17/20TA17.