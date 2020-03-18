Volkswagen Recalls Arteons For Braking Issues

VW recalls about

March 18, 2020 — Volkswagen is recalling about 860 model year 2019 Arteon cars in the U.S. and Canada with electronic brake booster pressure input rods that may not have been installed properly.

This can cause disconnected input rods and reduced braking performance.

The Arteon recall is expected to begin May 5, 2020, when Volkswagen dealers will correct the mountings of the pressure rods and possibly replace the electronic brake boosters.

VW Arteon owners with questions should call 800-893-5298 and use recall number 47P8.