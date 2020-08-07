VW Front Assist Class Action Lawsuit Filed Over Braking

Owners say Front Assist defects cause the automatic emergency braking to mistakenly engage.

August 6, 2020 — A VW Front Assist class action lawsuit alleges defects cause the automatic emergency braking feature to suddenly activate without reason or actions by the driver.

According to the Volkswagen class action, all 2015-2019 models equipped with Front Assist features are too dangerous to drive because drivers never know when the systems will suddenly apply the brakes.

VW describes the Front Assist systems:

“Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking (included in Front Assist) has a sensor in the front to help monitor traffic and can alert you to a potential collision. If the driver brakes too lightly in response to an audible and visual warning, Autonomous Emergency Braking (included in Front Assist) can increase braking pressure to help avoid or mitigate the impact of an impending collision. If the driver does not brake at all, the car can apply the brakes automatically.”

According to the plaintiffs who filed the lawsuit, what are advertised as safety features are nothing more than systems that create dangerous conditions for all vehicle occupants on the roads.

The plaintiffs claim the Front Assist feature has software coding problems that cause the unexpected braking, and drivers allegedly have no warning when the brakes will suddenly activate.

The Front Assist feature was an available option beginning with 2015 premium Touareg SUV models and was expanded to the 2016 VW Jetta, Beetle, CC, e-Golf, Golf, Golf GTI, Golf R and Golf SportWagen, depending on the model and trim line.

According to the class action lawsuit, Volkswagen has actively concealed problems with the Front Assist feature and the automatic emergency braking system.

All vehicles equipped with Front Assist allegedly lose their values because of the systems, and the plaintiffs claim the automaker won't take any actions to recall or repair the vehicles. Additionally, VW allegedly refuses to cover repairs under warranty because the Front Assist system is allegedly operating as intended.

The plaintiffs further complain the automaker refuses to reimburse customers for out-of-pocket expenses related to the Front Assist systems.

The class action lawsuit alleges VW should have known or possibly did know the Front Assist feature was defective, but the plaintiffs say that even today a customer who complains is advised to disable the feature.

In addition, Volkswagen allegedly tells drivers they may also leave the Front Assist features activated and to document any malfunctions with the systems.

The VW Front Assist class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri: Dack, et al., v. Volkswagen Group of America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Dollar Burns & Becker, L.C., Walsh PLLC, Sauder Schelkopf LLC, and the Law Office of Adam R. Gonnelli, L.L.C.