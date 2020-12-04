VW Infotainment System Recall Related To Cameras

Volkswagen recalls 32,000 vehicles with infotainment screens that may freeze and go black.

December 3, 2020 — A Volkswagen infotainment system recall has been issued for nearly 32,000 of these vehicles at risk of losing their rearview cameras and infotainment displays.

2021 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

2021 Volkswagen Jetta

2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI

2021 Volkswagen Atlas

2021 Volkswagen Arteon

The rearview camera could malfunction during an ignition cycle and cause the infotainment system to freeze or display a black screen. VW says the error occurs during specific actions and fixed time segments, all in a small window of time.

When the vehicle is woken up (door open), the infotainment system is also woken up and goes into standby mode. But if the vehicle is not started the infotainment system goes back to sleep mode after a waiting time of 30 seconds, something VW says is meant to decrease energy consumption.

However, during this time the video line can't be diagnosed and activation requests from the camera system are lost.

The automaker says it isn't aware of any crashes, injuries or complaints about the infotainment system problems.

Volkswagen dealers will update the infotainment system software once the recall begins January 15, 2021.

Owners who have questions should call 800-893-5298 and use reference numbers 91BB/91BC.