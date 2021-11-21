Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia Vehicles Recalled For Fuel Leaks

FCA recalls 11,500 vehicles because the fuel line sensor housings may crack and leak fuel.

November 21, 2021 — Fiat Chrysler (FCA) is recalling 11,500 model year 2020-2021 Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Alfa Romeo Giulia vehicles to prevent the vehicles from stalling or catching fire from fuel leaks.

Chrysler says the fuel line sensor housing may crack and leak fuel, and fuel that makes contact with a hot ignition source can cause a fire.

The automaker learned about a fuel leak in Italy in October and the supplier discovered six batches of possibly defective engine bay fuel bundles.

Alfa Romeo drivers may notice fuel smells while the engines are running, and the vehicles may experience reduced performance.

As of November 4, FCA is aware of one customer assistance record, eight warranty claims, no field reports and no crash or injury reports.

Alfa Romeo dealers will inspect and replace the fuel line sensor housings once owner recall notification letters are mailed January 1, 2022.

Alfa Romeo owners may call 800-853-1403 and refer to recall number Y91.