BMW 3-Series Vehicles Recalled Over Explosive Airbags

— A BMW airbag recall includes more than 4,500 of these vehicles equipped with non-azide driver airbag inflators (NADIs) manufactured by Takata.
- 2000-2001 BMW 323Ci
- 2000-2001 BMW 325Ci
- 2000-2001 BMW 328Ci
- 2000-2001 BMW 330Ci
- 1999-2001 BMW 323i
- 2000-2001 BMW 328i
- 2000-2001 BMW 330i
- 2000-2001 BMW 330xi
The driver-side Takata airbag inflators were previously inspected but not replaced under previous recalls. BMW says moisture can invade the inflator and cause it to explode.
BMW dealers will replace the driver-side air bag inflators with newly designed inflators.
Owner recall notification letters are expected to be mailed July 19, 2021.
Concerned owners may contact BMW at 800-525-7417.