BMW 3-Series Vehicles Recalled Over Explosive Airbags

BMW recalls 4,500 vehicles equipped with driver Takata non-azide airbag inflators.

June 9, 2021 — A BMW airbag recall includes more than 4,500 of these vehicles equipped with non-azide driver airbag inflators (NADIs) manufactured by Takata.

2000-2001 BMW 323Ci

2000-2001 BMW 325Ci

2000-2001 BMW 328Ci

2000-2001 BMW 330Ci

1999-2001 BMW 323i

2000-2001 BMW 328i

2000-2001 BMW 330i

2000-2001 BMW 330xi

The driver-side Takata airbag inflators were previously inspected but not replaced under previous recalls. BMW says moisture can invade the inflator and cause it to explode.

BMW dealers will replace the driver-side air bag inflators with newly designed inflators.

Owner recall notification letters are expected to be mailed July 19, 2021.

Concerned owners may contact BMW at 800-525-7417.