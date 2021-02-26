BMW Recalls 228i and M235i For Sunroof Problems

More than 14,000 BMW vehicles have issues with the software coding for the sunroofs.

February 26, 2021 — BMW has sunroof problems with 2020-2021 BMW 228i, 228i xDrive and M235i xDrive vehicles, more than 14,000 of them.

If a driver begins the automatic closure of the sunroof and if the ignition key is being changed to "OFF" or "LOCK," the sunroof may continue to close.

In December 2020 BMW learned about a potential problem with how the sunroofs operated, leading engineers to determine the sunroof software for the 2-Series Gran Coupes may have been faulty.

Engineers performed additional testing to learn about the possible safety consequences worldwide and determine if the problem violated U.S. safety standards.

BMW management chose to issue the recall even though there have been no crashes or injuries related to the sunroof problems.

Although the problem could technically increase the risk of injury, the BMW vehicles are equipped with automatic-reversal / anti-trap functions to help prevent injuries.

BMW dealers will update the sunroof electronic coding software when the recall begins April 12, 2021.

Owners of 2020-2021 BMW 228i, 228i xDrive and M235i xDrive vehicles may contact BMW at 800-525-7417.