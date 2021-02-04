BMW X5, X6 and X7 Vehicles Recalled

BMW recalls 21 vehicles for problems related to the steering column shafts.

February 4, 2021 — A BMW steering column shaft universal joint recall for 21 vehicles has been ordered because the joint connections may not have been tightened to specifications.

Recalled are 2021 BMW X5 sDrive40i, X5 xDrive40i, X5M, X5 xDrive45e, X6 sDrive40i, X6 xDrive40i, X7 xDrive40i and X7 M50i vehicles.

BMW dealers will replace the joint bolts, or it's possible dealers will replace the steering column shafts and universal joints.

The BMW recall is expected to begin March 23, 2021.

BMW X5, X6 and X7 customers may contact BMW at 800-525-7417.