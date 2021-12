GM recalls more than 550 vehicles with driver-side airbag inflators that may fracture.

December 29, 2021 — General Motors is recalling more than 550 model year 2008-2017 Buick Enclave and 2013-2017 Chevrolet Traverse vehicles because the driver airbags may explode.

An exploding airbag inflator will send metal fragments into drivers and the vehicles.

Owners have been notified so dealers can replace the airbag modules.

Buick owners may contact Buick customer service at 800-521-7300 and Traverse owners may call Chevrolet customer service at 800-222-1020.

GM's number for this recall is N212349040.