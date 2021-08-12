Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain Recalled For Hankook Tires

General Motors recalls 7,000 vehicles with Hankook tire tread that may delaminate.

August 12, 2021 — A General Motors Hankook tires have caused the recall of 2021-2022 Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles, more than 7,000 of them in the U.S.

General Motors learned of the problem on July 3 when Hankook Tire said two tires received through warranty claims had delaminated.

According to Hankook Tire, the tire tread may delaminate because the rubber wasn't made with enough curative agent.

GM says it's unlikely a tire will blowout or deflate, but the tread can peel and separate and cause severe stability problems.

On June 11, the owner of a 2021 GMC Terrain brought their vehicle to a GM dealer complaining about a vibration and a thumping noise while driving. The dealership said the owner had a previous problem with a tire on a road trip that resulted in replacement of the tire.

GM sent both tires to supplier Hankook as GM became aware of a third tire complaint. Engineers learned all three tires were from DOT number 0521. Hankook determined the delamination was caused by an insufficient amount of a curative agent in a specified batch of rubber.

Although there have been complaints and warranty claims, GM is not aware of any crashes or injuries associated with the tire problem.

A tire may develop a bulge or a driver may feel a vibration or hear abnormal noise.

Dealers will inspect the tire DOT numbers and replace any affected tires from LOT 0521.

Owner recall notification letters are expected to be mailed September 20, 2021, and in the letters are instructions about reimbursement if you paid for replacement tires.

GMC owners may call 800-462-8782 and Chevrolet customers may call 800-222-1020.

GM's number for this recall is N212343560.