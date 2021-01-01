Chevy Bolt Recall: Brake Calipers May Break

General Motors recalls 460 electric cars with front left brake calipers that may be too weak.

January 1, 2021 — A Chevrolet Bolt EV recall for more than 460 cars is necessary because the 2020 Bolts may have front left brake calipers that weren't cast properly.

General Motors says the left brake calipers can break in high-pressure braking events.

Brake fluid may be lost if the caliper fractures, causing a sudden loss of braking.

Chevy dealers will inspect the casting lot numbers on the front left brake calipers and replace them if necessary once the Bolt recall begins February 5, 2021.

Chevy Bolt Owners may contact the automaker at 800-222-1020. GM's recall reference number is N202321400.