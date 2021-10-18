Chevy Bolt Recall Fix Will Cost $2 Billion

GM will be reimbursed $1.9 billion by Chevy Bolt battery manufacturer LG Electronics.

October 18, 2021 — A Chevy Bolt recall fix will cost General Motors about $2 billion, but an agreement with battery manufacturer LG Electronics will see about $1.9 billion recouped by the automaker.

The Chevrolet Bolt recall includes all 2017-2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV and 2022 Bolt EUV to replace the battery modules to prevent battery fires.

GM believes at least 13 fires and three injuries have been caused by two defects inside the batteries.

According to General Motors, the fire risk is "rare" because a single battery cell in the module must have a torn anode tab and also a folded separator. Without both of those conditions, the batteries allegedly won't catch fire.

Replacement Bolt EV and Bolt EUV batteries will be covered by 8-year/100,000-mile warranties (8 years/160,000 km warranty in Canada).

Included in the Bolt recall fix is a new software package to be installed by dealers that will allegedly monitor the batteries for any problems. Chevrolet Bolt owners will then be able to charge the batteries to 100% capacity.

Until your Bolt has the new battery and software update, please don't charge your vehicle overnight indoors and do not park near anything that could burn. Every Chevy Bolt owner is advised to monitor your car while it's charged, and GM says not to drain the battery below 70 miles, or 113 kilometers.

If you own a 2017-2018 Chevy Bolt, set the car to a 90% state-of-charge limitation using Hilltop Reserve mode, and a 2019-2022 Bolt owner should use Target Charge Level mode.

Chevrolet Bolt owners will be notified about replacement batteries based on certain production periods when GM believes battery defects seem to be clustered.

“LG is a valued and respected supplier to GM, and we are pleased to reach this agreement. Our engineering and manufacturing teams continue to collaborate to accelerate production of new battery modules and we expect to begin repairing customer vehicles this month.” — General Motors

GM says it will add an estimated recovery in its third-quarter earnings that will offset $1.9 billion of the $2 billion in charges due to the Bolt recalls.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with future Bolt recall fix updates. For now, feel free to read about lawsuits and other actions related to the Chevy Bolt recalls.