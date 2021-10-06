Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra 2500/3500 Owners: Park Outside

At least 2 truck fires precede GM recall of 3,200 Silverado and Sierra 2500 and 3500 trucks.

October 5, 2021 — General Motors is warning Chevy and GMC truck owners to park outside and away from anything that could burn because the trucks are at risk of fires.

Recalled are more than 3,200 of these trucks because the bolts that attach the brake pressure modulator valve assemblies may not be tight enough.

2021-2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2021-2022 Chevrolet Silverado 3500

2021-2022 GMC Sierra 2500

2021-2022 GMC Sierra 3500

GM says the loose bolts could fail to seal the two sub-assemblies and allow water inside which may cause short circuits and fires under the hood.

A GM fire technical expert submitted a report in September following a fire in a 2021 GMC Sierra 2500 at an assembly plant. The automaker opened an investigation and a second 2021 GMC Sierra 2500 truck caught fire at an assembly plant.

GM says both trucks had been parked outside and exposed to heavy rainfall the day before each fire. Engineers found x-ray and CT scans on both trucks showed gaps between the bolt heads and brake pressure modulator valves.

Additionally, both trucks had their electronic brake control modules replaced off the assembly lines, and the modules are part of the brake pressure modulator valve assemblies. Engineers then determined both fires originated from the valve assembly areas.

According to General Motors, 451 trucks were inspected and 62 were found to have loose bolts.

A truck driver may see a check engine light or realize the truck is in reduced power mode.

Silverado and Sierra recall notices will be mailed November 15, 2021. GM dealers will replace the brake pressure modulator valve assemblies.

Truck owners may call Chevrolet at 800-222-1020 or GMC at 800-462-8782.

GM's recall reference number is N212349181.