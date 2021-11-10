Coral Gables Tesla Crash: 90 MPH on 30 MPH Street

Safety investigators find Tesla Model 3 was doing 90 mph before 2 were killed in Florida crash.

November 10, 2021 — A Coral Gables Tesla crash involved a Model 3 traveling 90 mph through an intersection before it hit two trees and caught fire, killing the 20-year-old driver and his 19-year-old female passenger.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released its preliminary report into the deadly crash which indicates the Tesla Model 3 hit a maximum speed of 90 mph on the 30 mph residential street.

Additionally, the current evidence indicates the brake pedal was never applied.

The Florida crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. September 13, 2021, as the 2021 Tesla Model 3 was traveling north on Alhambra Circle in Coral Gables.

Data from the damaged event data recorder (EDR) show the Model 3 accelerated through the intersection, left the roadway, crashed into two trees and caught fire.

According to investigators with the NTSB, the Tesla Model 3 had passed another car while approaching a traffic light and accelerated in an attempt to get through a yellow light. The Model 3 made it another 140-feet before losing control, leaving the road and hitting the first tree.

The left front of the Model 3 struck the tree which rotated the car 90 degrees counterclockwise, sending the Tesla another 42-feet until the passenger-side hit the second tree.

This sent the Model 3 spinning 180 degrees clockwise before coming to a stop as a fire engulfed the Tesla, killing both occupants.

The NTSB says the fire started at the high-voltage lithium-ion battery case and destroyed most of the Model 3, including the onboard data storage device in the infotainment system.

The government says all aspects of the crash and fire remain under investigation as both the NTSB and the Coral Gables Police Department continue the probe.

Coral Gables firefighters also report they had problems trying to extinguish the Tesla Model 3 fire because the high-voltage batteries reignited at least once.

