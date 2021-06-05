Ford F-150 Oil Consumption Lawsuit Filed in Canada

Ford F-150 owner says the V8 Coyote engines are defective which causes excessive oil consumption.

June 5, 2021 — A Ford F-150 oil consumption lawsuit in Canada alleges the trucks have defective 5-litre Ti-VCT V8 Coyote engines.

The Ford Canada class action lawsuit alleges the 2018-2020 Ford F-150 truck engines permit excessive amounts of oil into the combustion chambers.

This causes constant low oil levels, low oil pressure, engine and spark plug knock, fouled piston rings and a lack of lubrication to the engines. And multiple Coyote engine components are allegedly damaged which finally causes complete engine failure.

In April 2018, the plaintiff purchased a 2018 Ford F-150 XLT Sport in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. The F-150 class action alleges the truck was having problems with oil consumption within a year.

The plaintiff took the truck to the dealership where he was allegedly told there was a problem with the positive crankcase ventilation (PCV) valve. Ford technicians replaced the PCV valve and assured the repair would fix the oil consumption issue.

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff was told to check the oil level every 320 km or weekly to monitor whether the new PCV valve corrected the abnormal oil consumption. However, the plaintiff says the truck continued to use excessive amounts of oil.

In March 2021, the plaintiff took the F-150 to a private mechanic for an oil change but was allegedly told there was no oil on the dipstick. According to the F-150 oil consumption lawsuit, the plaintiff wouldn't have purchased the truck if Ford would have warned him about the problem.

Ford had "longstanding knowledge" of the alleged defects but failed to warn F-150 customers about the Coyote engine problems.

The alleged F-150 oil consumption causes unexpected engine stalling and engine failure while driving, causing hazards to occupants and others on the road.

The Ford lawsuit says excessive oil consumption is caused by the piston and oil rings which don't maintain enough tension to keep oil in the crankcase. This allows excess oil to flow into the combustion chamber and through the exhaust.

The F-150 will then suffer from reduced engine performance as insufficient amount of oil travels through the engine.

Additionally, the F-150 PCV system is allegedly faulty and fails to reduce pressure within the crankcase caused by combustion gases escaping from the combustion chamber, past the piston and oil rings and into the crankcase.

The Ford F-150 oil consumption lawsuit was filed in the Ontario Canada Superior Court of Justice: William Kennedy, v. Ford Motor Company, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by McKenzie Lake Lawyers.