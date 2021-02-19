Ford Recalls 154,000 Vehicles To Replace Takata Inflators

Ford vehicles, mostly Ranger trucks, were previously recalled over explosive Takata airbags.

February 19, 2021 — A Ford Takata airbag inflator recall for more than 154,000 vehicles has been announced for vehicles that were previously recalled for the same problem.

Ford says the vehicles may have had obsolete Takata parts installed during collision and theft repairs after the original Takata recall repairs were completed.

Certain airbag modules weren't removed from stock and Ford couldn't account for some of the outdated parts.

One part of the Takata recall includes 1,117 of these models:

2004-2011 Ford Ranger

2005-2014 Ford Mustang

2006 Ford GT

2008-2012 Ford Fusion

2009-2011 Mercury Milan

2010-2012 Lincoln MKZ

2007-2010 Ford Edge

2007-2010 Lincoln MKX

This involves 1,067 vehicles in the U.S., 49 in Canada and one in Mexico.

Also recalled are 153,107 model year 2004-2006 Ford Ranger trucks, including 144,340 in the U.S., 8,762 in Canada and five in Mexico.

According to Ford, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration requested the recall to ensure all the vehicles are safe.

Recall notices will be mailed beginning March 8, 2021.

Ford owners may call 866-436-7332.