GM Airbag Investigation Launched After Injuries

Nearly 750,000 General Motors vehicles may have airbags that fail to deploy in crashes.

April 13, 2021 — A GM airbag investigation has been opened following claims of injuries caused when the airbags failed to deploy in crashes.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says it opened the General Motors airbag investigation after receiving 15 complaints alleging six severe crashes where the airbags failed to deploy.

According to NHTSA, the six GM vehicles suffered "significant frontal collision damage," and all six incidents caused injuries. Additionally, nine airbag complaints indicate the airbag warning lights were illuminated.

Included in the GM airbag investigation are nearly 750,000 of these vehicles:

2020-2021 Chevrolet Silverado

2020-2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

2020-2021 Chevrolet Suburban

2020-2021 GMC Sierra

2020-2021 GMC Yukon

2020-2021 GMC Yukon XL

2020-2021 Cadillac Escalade

2020-2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2020-2021 Cadillac CT4

2020-2021 Cadillac CT5

2020-2021 Cadillac XT4

GM issued technical service bulletin (TSB) 21-NA-005 in March regarding illuminated airbag warning lights associated with diagnostic trouble codes B0001-1B or B0012-0D.

The GM airbag investigation will have federal safety regulators looking at what the automaker said in the TSB which was sent to dealerships.

Specifically, GM told dealers that rust particles in the connection terminal interface of the airbag inflator is what causes illuminated airbag warning light. It's when the airbag warning light activates the airbag deactivates and won't deploy in a crash.

NHTSA says investigators will determine how severe and widespread the GM airbag problems are, and if the automaker should recall and repair the vehicles.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the GM airbag investigation.