GM Ecotec Lawsuit Filed in Canada Over Oil Consumption

GM Canada vehicles allegedly have defective 2.4-litre Ecotec LAF and Ecotec LEA engines.

June 7, 2021 — A GM Ecotec lawsuit in Canada alleges 2.4-litre Ecotec LAF and LEA engines suffer from oil consumption problems in these vehicles.

2010-2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2010-2013 Chevrolet Silverado

2010-2014 Chevrolet Suburban

2010-2014 Chevrolet Tahoe

2010-2013 GMC Sierra

2010-2017 GMC Terrain

2010-2014 GMC Yukon

2010-2014 GMC Yukon XL

In addition to the 2.4-litre Ecotec LAF and 2.4-litre Ecotec LEA engines, the General Motors Canada oil consumption class action lawsuit alleges Generation IV 5.3-litre V8 Vortec 5300 LC9 engines are also defective.

According to the owner who filed the Ecotec lawsuit, he owns a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox equipped with a 2.4-litre Ecotec LEA engine, but in August 2017 the engine repeatedly stalled. The plaintiff says the Equinox was diagnosed with engine failure.

The class action says the engines were not made to handle excessive engine oil flowing into the combustion chambers. But the Ecotec and Vortec engines allegedly allow it to happen.

"This allegedly causes 'low levels of engine oil, low oil pressure, lack of engine lubricity, engine knock, spark plug fouling and knock, piston ring fouling, and major damage to other critical engine parts, including, but not limited to, timing chains.'" — GM Ecotec lawsuit

The GM vehicles allegedly consume abnormal amounts of oil that exceeds industry standards, allegedly as high as 0.946 litres of engine oil per 1,600 kilometres of driving.

The primary cause of the alleged oil consumption is the piston rings which do not maintain sufficient tension to keep oil in the crankcase. Instead, the plaintiff claims defective piston rings allow excessive oil flow into the combustion chamber which fouls spark plugs and creates carbon buildup in the pistons and cylinders.

The GM piston rings are allegedly not properly coated or strong enough to handle the pressures from the engine. The piston rings allegedly fail to keep engine oil in the combustion chamber and out of the crankcase. This allegedly causes excessive oil consumption and results in Ecotec and Vortec engine damage and failure.

The engines allegedly wear out and overheat because the engines can become starved of oil. Without enough lubrication the Ecotec and Vortec engines will eventually fail, costing owners their own money for engine replacements.

The GM Ecotec lawsuit also alleges oil constantly fouls the spark plugs that have electrodes which protrude into the combustion chamber and generate the ignition spark.

The electrodes must be dry and free of debris to fire properly, but oil allegedly migrates into the combustion chamber and coats the electrodes, causing fouled plugs.

In addition to the above problems, the Canadian class action lawsuit says the vehicles are equipped with:

Defective spray jets that overload and foul the piston rings

Defective active fuel management systems that overload and foul the piston rings

Defective PCV systems

Defective oil life monitoring systems

The GM Ecotec and Vortec engine lawsuit also alleges there is no warning systems to protect the vehicles from excessive oil consumption.

The GM Canada class action lawsuit was filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice: Michael Bell, vs. General Motors of Canada Company, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by McKenzie Lake Lawyers.