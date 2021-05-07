GM Recalls Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse and GMC Acadia

About 120 vehicles may have weld nut problems that could cause side curtain airbag problems.

May 7, 2021 — GM side curtain airbags may not be attached properly in about 120 model year 2010-2015 and 2017 Buick Enclave, 2010-2019 Chevrolet Traverse and 2011-2016 GMC Acadia vehicles.

In the U.S. about 108 vehicles are involved, and seven vehicles are recalled in Canada.

General Motors dealerships may need to realign or replace the weld nuts when the recall begins May 24, 2021.

Owners can contact Buick at 800-521-7300, Chevrolet at 800-222-1020 or GMC customer service at 800-462-8782.

GM's reference number for this recall is N202321200.