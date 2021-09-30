GM Recalls Cadillac, Chevy and GMC Vehicles For Fuel Pumps

Nearly 15,000 vehicles are recalled because the fuel pumps may not push gas to the engines.

September 29, 2021 — General Motors is recalling nearly 15,000 vehicles because the fuel pumps may fail and cause the engines to stall. Included in the GM recall are these models.

2021 Cadillac Escalade

2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV

2021 Chevrolet Suburban

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021 GMC Yukon

2021 GMC Yukon XL

According to GM, the fuel pump power control module may cause the fuel pump to fail or to operate only part of the time. This will cause a problem with the flow of fuel to the engine and cause it to stall.

GM opened an investigation in July after seeing fuel pump control module warranty claims related to 2021 SUVs.

The automaker found the fuel pump problem was caused by a manufacturing issue at tier-3 supplier Vitesco.

GM also determined there were 617 fuel pump complaints received between April 15, 2020, and August 24, 2021, and 229 of these complaints reported stalled engines.

GM says it's unaware of any crashes or injuries caused by the fuel pump problems.

GM dealers will replace the fuel pump power control modules once owner recall letters are mailed November 8, 2021.

Chevrolet owners with questions may call 800-222-1020, Cadillac customers may call 800-458-8006 and GMC customer service can be reached at 800-462-8782.

GM's recall reference number is N212332040.