Cadillac and GMC Rearview Camera Cable Recall Closes Investigation

Safety regulators say a GM backup camera cable recall should fix rearview camera failures.

November 25, 2022 — A Cadillac and GMC backup camera failure recall has convinced the government to close an investigation into backup camera failures in 2020-2021 Cadillac XT5, 2020-2021 Cadillac XT6 and 2020-2021 GMC Acadia vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the General Motors backup camera failure investigation in July after receiving complaints about camera image screens that were black.

Owners complained about black screens that showed red triangles and circles with lines through them.

Owners had complained for more than two years about the backup camera failures, and NHTSA said most of the vehicles had low miles.

Safety regulators suspected there were problems when a coaxial cable connector was crimped. Faulty crimping could cause a communication loss between the rearview camera and dashboard screen.

NHTSA also learned the faulty cable connectors were only on GM vehicles equipped with optional UV2 rearview camera Surround Vision features.

General Motors announced a rearview camera recall in September for 2020-2021 Cadillac XT5, Cadillac XT6 and GMC Acadia vehicles. All the recalled vehicles were equipped with optional Surround Vision backup cameras.

GM said dealerships would replace the camera coaxial cables and faulty connectors.

NHTSA believes the GM rearview camera cable recall will fix the camera failure problems.

The investigation is closed, but safety regulators may take additional actions if it looks like the rearview camera repairs don't work as intended.