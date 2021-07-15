GMC Canyon Trucks Need New Load Labels

General Motors recalls 9,400 Canyon trucks because GM had the weight wrong for the trucks.

July 15, 2021 — General Motors is recalling about 9,400 model year 2021 GMC Canyon trucks because the load carrying capacity printed on the tire and loading information label is 22.5 kg (51 lbs.) more than intended.

A GM manager discovered the problem in June after reviewing data which indicated the trucks weighed more than expected.

The automaker opened an investigation and engineers learned the additional weight was from a change to certain content not accounted for by GM.

GM says 7,199 Canyon trucks are recalled in the U.S. and 2,200 are recalled in Canada.

Recall notices will be mailed August 16, 2021, and GM will mail Canyon owners new B-pillar labels with the correct vehicle weight capacity.

An owner can apply the label or let a dealer do the job.

GMC Canyon owners with questions may call 800-462-8782. GM's number for this recall is N212340735.