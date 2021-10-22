Headlight Problems Cause Jeep Grand Cherokee L Recall

Chrysler recalls more than 7,300 Grand Cherokee L SUVs to reprogram the high-beam headlights.

October 22, 2021 — A 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L recall has been issued for SUVs that are not equipped with automatic high-beam headlights.

Chrysler says more than 7,300 Grand Cherokee L vehicles may have problems with the high beams not activating at certain times.

Specifically, when the master lighting switch is set to the AUTO position, the high-beam headlights will not activate unless the master lighting switch is first changed to the 'ON" position.

"Each vehicle must have a means of switching between lower and upper beams designed and located so that it may be operated conveniently by a simple movement of the driver's hand..." — Federal safety standard 108 S9.4

Fiat Chrysler discovered a programming problem in September when activating the high-beam headlights.

The U.S. Jeep recall includes 7,082 SUVs and in Canada 258 Grand Cherokee L vehicles are recalled.

The Jeeps were built from December 8, 2020, to August 25, 2021.

Chrysler dealers will reprogram the Jeeps after recall notices are mailed December 3, 2021.

Jeep Grand Cherokee L owners may contact FCA at 800-853-1403 and use recall number Y66.