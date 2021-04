Hyundai recalls 10 vehicles with faulty occupant detection system modules.

April 8, 2021 — Ten Hyundai Santa Fe vehicles are recalled because the front passenger airbags may not deactivate if child seats are in the passenger seats.

The 2021 Santa Fe SUVs need the occupant detection system modules replaced once the recall begins May 14, 2021.

Hyundai Santa Fe owners may contact Hyundai at 855-371-9460 and use recall number 202.