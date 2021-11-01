Hyundai says oil could leak from the Santa Fe valve cover onto the alternator.

November 1, 2021 — A Hyundai Santa Fe valve cover gasket recall has been announced for SUVs in Canada, but as of today Hyundai hasn't announced any recall actions for U.S. Santa Fe owners.

A Hyundai Santa Fe valve cover gasket recall was originally issued in 2016 when the automaker recalled 2007-2009 Santa Fe SUVs equipped with 3.3L V6 engines because oil could leak onto the alternators, affecting the battery charging systems.

Hyundai Santa Fe owners said the SUVs stalled and lost power braking and power steering.

The Santa Fe valve cover gasket recall had Hyundai dealerships replacing the front valve cover gaskets and repairing or replacing the alternators.

But apparently the Santa Fe gasket and alternator repairs didn't do the job because Hyundai says the "corrective actions for this [Hyundai Santa Fe valve cover gasket] recall are under development."

According to Hyundai, a Santa Fe owner should get the SUV quickly to a dealership if the battery charging warning light is illuminated.

About 50,000 model year 2007-2009 Hyundai Santa Fe vehicles are affected by the recall in Canada.

This Santa Fe recall also replaces C0260 (Transport Canada recall 2016-309). This means Hyundai SUVs that were repaired under the 2016 recall also require this repair.

Hyundai Canada customers with questions should call 888-216-2626.

CarComplaints.com will update this page if a Hyundai Santa Fe valve cover gasket recall is announced for U.S. owners.