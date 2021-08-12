Infiniti Recalls Q50, Q60 and QX80

About 3,600 vehicles are recalled because the backup camera images may not show.

August 12, 2021 — Infiniti backup camera image failures have caused a recall of about 3,600 Infiniti Q50, Q60 and QX80 vehicles to update control unit software.

The 2021 Infinity Q50, Q60 and QX80 vehicles may have software problems that deactivate the audio/video control unit screens. This will prevent the rearivew camera image from displaying properly.

According to Infiniti, a customer can activate privacy mode to disable data transfer related to the available connected services. Due to a supplier error, the accessory power is turned off cutting power to the audio/video (AV) control unit software when privacy mode is activated.

"If the customer enables privacy mode and if the vehicle is not started in the following 14 days, the rear view monitor/navigation screen/multifunction control touch screen cannot be operated upon engine start."

A driver will know of a problem when the rearview camera image doesn't show on the screen when shifting into REVERSE.

Infiniti dealers will update the software once owner recall notices are mailed September 14, 2021.

Owners may call 800-867-7669 and refer to recall number R21A9.