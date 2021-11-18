Jeep Grand Cherokee L and Wagoneer SUVs Recalled

Front driver, passenger and knee airbags may be disabled, but no warning lights activate.

November 18, 2021 — A Jeep airbag failure recall involves nearly 100,000 model year 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and 2022 Grand Wagoneer vehicles.

Chrysler says it's possible the occupant restraint controllers may have incorrect software which can disable the driver, passenger and knee airbags without warning.

The supplier notified Fiat Chrysler (FCA) in September about a problem that didn't trigger a diagnostic trouble code (DTC).

Chrysler opened an investigation and discovered some 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L, 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Jeep Grand Wagoneer vehicles may not set a DTC and the airbag warning light may not illuminate.

Although the recall was ordered, Chrysler is unaware of any warranty claims, customer complaints, injuries or crashes.

Jeep owner recall notification letters are expected to be mailed December 30, 2021.

Jeep Grand Cherokee L, Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer owners may call 800-853-1403 and refer to recall number Y79.