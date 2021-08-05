Kia Telluride Recall Issued For Blank LCD Display Screens

Kia recalls 5,000 Tellurides with display screens that may fail due to software errors.

August 4, 2021 — Kia Telluride LCD display screens may remain blank after starting the vehicles, a problem Kia dealerships will fix when they update the instrument panel software.

More than 5,000 model year 2022 Kia Telluride SUVs are recalled because the display screen failures violate federal safety standards.

Kia learned about the problem in July but engineers had trouble replicating the Telluride display screen failures. The intermittent blank LCD screen issues left 2022 Telluride drivers unable to view the odometers, gear selector indicators and other important functions.

Kia engineers determined the display screens went blank after the vehicles were started and after the welcome messages finished.

"Kia HQ identifies LCD blank screen condition caused by increased loading time of welcome animation due to larger file size of the animation. Condition does not affect the functionality of the vehicle's underlying systems or dedicated telltale/warning lamps." — Kia

Kia says new and improved software was added to 2022 Telluride production on July 19.

The automaker says it is unaware of any crash or injury reports related to the problem.

Model year 2022 Kia Telluride owner recall notification letters are expected to be mailed in August 2021.

Telluride owners may contact Kia at 800-333-4542.

Kia's reference number for the LCD display screen recall is SC215.