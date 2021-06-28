Mercedes Class Action Lawsuit Filed Over GLE 450 SUVs

Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 owner says th 48-volt batteries cause failures to start the vehicles.

June 28, 2021 — A Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 class action lawsuit alleges the SUVs suffer from problems with the electrical systems and 48-volt batteries. Mercedes GLE 450 vehicles allegedly suffer from no-start conditions, a problem the automaker allegedly knows about.

The Mercedes class action lawsuit includes consumers who purchased or leased a 2021 or older GLE 450 SUV "manufactured or assembled or distributed by defendants, with the vehicle being purchased, leased or registered in New Jersey.”

The plaintiff says he purchased a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 in October 2020 for the purchase price of $76,918.36,

The plaintiff says his Mercedes vehicle has went through three repair attempts and spent 47 days at the dealership. All those repairs related to electrical issues and failures to start.

In addition to failures to start, the plaintiff says his GLE 450 also suffered problems with the dashboard display losing power as it rebooted and restarted.

The plaintiff also claims his vehicle has lost value due to the repair attempts.

Mercedes Allegedly Knew About GLE 450 Battery Issues

According to the class action, Mercedes knew the vehicles allegedly had defects long before consumers purchased the GLE 450 SUVs.

Mercedes-Benz has allegedly issued at least four technical service bulletins (TSBs) related to electrical problems, with two of those bulletins related to vehicles that wouldn't start.

The class action lawsuit says Mercedes issued a TSB in January 2020 regarding 2021 GLE 450 SUVs and the 48-volt batteries. Then more bulletins were issued related to starting problems and the need to replace the 48-volt batteries.

In court documents, Mercedes says the plaintiff doesn't allege he paid any money for his repairs and he doesn't claim he currently experiences any problems with his GLE 450.

The Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey: Gerald Scattaglia, Jr., v. Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by the Law Office of Lewis G. Adler, Perlman DePetris Consumer Law, and Robison Lemon Law Group LLC.