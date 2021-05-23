Mercedes G550 and G63 AMG Door Latches May Fail

Mercedes-Benz recalls nearly 18,000 SUVs because the rear doors may open while driving.

May 22, 2021 — Mercedes-Benz has rear door latch problems that will be repaired in nearly 18,000 model year 2019-2021 G550 and G63 AMG SUVs.

The automaker says components inside the door latches may prevent the rear doors from latching, locking or opening.

In January 2021, Mercedes opened investigations following a dealer report regarding replacement parts for rear door latches for a G-Class vehicle.

The dealer said replacement door latches weren't available, leading Mercedes to investigate the reason, which led to finding warranty claims related to the rear door latches. Some of those claims said the rear doors had opened while driving.

Mercedes formed a team to investigate the problems and engineers determined there were issues with the positioning of the latch and lock trap.

The automaker stopped production of the suspect vehicles even though some of the door latches weren't having problems. Mercedes then decided to issue the recall although there have been no reports of crashes or injuries.

Mercedes-Benz dealers will replace all the rear door latches once recall notices are mailed July 13, 2021.

Mercedes G550 and G63 AMG owners may call 800-367-6372.