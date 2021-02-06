Mercedes Recalls C300, AMG C43 and AMG C63

Mercedes recalls 24,500 vehicles to repair problems with how the seat belts retract.

February 6, 2021 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 24,500 vehicles because the front seat belts may not fully retract when not in use.

Recalled are 2017-2021 Mercedes C300, 2017-2020 AMG C43 and Mercedes AMG C63 vehicles.

The seat belts function properly, but according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:

"If the seat belt does not fully retract, the occupant may find the operation of the seat belt inconvenient and not wear it, increasing the risk of injury in the event of a crash."

The problem is caused by the distance between the seat belt retractor and the damping foam within the B-pillar paneling that might not meet the current production specifications and may not meet certain federal safety standards.

In February 2020, Mercedes-Benz launched initial investigations based on reports from customers in the field describing instances in which the front seat belts allegedly did not fully retract properly to the stowed positions.

The Mercedes seat belt recall will begin March 23, 2021, when dealerships will inspect the retraction of the seat belts and adjust the damping foam within the B-pillars.

Owners of Mercedes C300, AMG C43 and AMG C63 recalled vehicles may call the automaker at 800-367-6372.