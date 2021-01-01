Mercedes Recalls Sprinter Vans Over Brake Fluid Leaks

More than 9,000 Sprinter vans recalled if they are equipped with electric parking brakes.

January 1, 2021 — Mercedes-Benz is recalling more than 9,000 model year 2019-2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and Freightliner Sprinter vans equipped with electric parking brakes.

The rear brake calipers may leak brake fluid into the housing of the electric parking brake connected to the rear axle service brake system, allowing air to enter the hydraulic brake system.

Air in the brake system will cause the brake pedal to feel soft.

Mercedes hasn't figured out how to repair the problem, but the recall is expected to begin January 25, 2021.

Sprinter owners will receive notices concerning the defect, then second notices will be mailed when Mercedes figures out how dealerships will fix the problem.

Service bulletins will be provided to dealers and the service network to instruct them how to deal with customer complaints.

Owners may call 877-762-8267 and refer to recall number VS3BREPB.