Mercedes-Benz Sprinters may need new brake hoses and other repairs.

December 29, 2021 — Daimler Vans is recalling about 130 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans for a few problems.

The 2021 Mercedes Sprinter vans have front axle fender liners that may be too close to the brake hoses, possibly damaging the brake hoses.

Brake fluid leaks will cause a loss of braking performance.

The Sprinter vans also have spring-loaded rear step bolt fasteners that were not properly tightened.

Mercedes-Benz will mail recall notices January 24, 2022, but concerned van owners may call 877-762-8267.