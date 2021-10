2022 Mitsubishi Outlander fails multiple safety standards and is too dangerous to drive.

October 28, 2021 — Mitsubishi is recalling one 2022 Outlander to buy it back because it's too dangerous to drive.

And it also fails federal safety standards regarding side impact protection, roof crush resistance and seat belt assembly anchorages.

Mitsubishi says a software programming error with a welding robot may have caused the vehicle's center pillar to be welded incorrectly.

The 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander owner will be contacted about the recall.