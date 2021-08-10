Nissan Altima Headlight Lawsuit Receives Preliminary Approval

Nissan Altima halogen headlights are allegedly too dim to see to drive.

August 10, 2021 — A Nissan Altima headlight lawsuit received preliminary approval by a federal judge after the class action alleged 2013-2018 Nissan Altima headlights are too dim to safely drive.

The Nissan headlight class action lawsuit includes all current or former owners or lessees of 2013–2018 Altimas, except the following excluded vehicles:

2013-2018 Nissan Altima 3.5L SL

2017 Nissan Altima 3.5L SR

2016-2017 Nissan Altima 2.5L SR with LED Appearance package

2016-2018 Nissan Altima 2.5L SR with Tech package

2017 Nissan Altima 2.5L SR Midnight Edition

The affected cars are equipped with halogen bulbs, not Xenon or LED headlights.

According to the Nissan class action, the halogen headlight assemblies have defective reflective surfaces that cause the lights to become dim and dull.

Nissan Altima Class Action Lawsuit Settlement

Nissan Altima Headlight Assembly Repair Reimbursement

Nissan Altima customers may be eligible to receive reimbursements for qualifying repairs that involved headlight assembly replacements.

Repairs that were performed by a Nissan dealer will be reimbursed 100%, and customers may receive up to $1,200 per replacement pair for repairs performed by non-Nissan dealerships.

Nissan Altima Headlight Assembly Extended Warranty

The Nissan Altima waranty will be extended by 36 months for the headlight assemblies, not the halogen bulbs. The extended warranty will be subject to the same terms as the original Altima warranty.

Nissan will provide a one-time free replacement of the halogen headlight assemblies if the extended warranty period of 72 months has expired but your Nissan headlights are still dim.

Attorneys representing Altima owners are expected to receive $2.5 million, and each of the three owners who sued will receive $5,000 each.

A final settlement approval hearing is scheduled for December 20, 2021.

Customers of 2013-2018 Nissan Altimas can learn more at AltimaHeadlightSettlement.com.

The Nissan Altima headlight lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee: Suarez, et al., vs. Nissan North America, Inc.

The plaintiffs are represented by Spragens Law PLC, and Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP.