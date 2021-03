Nissan recalls 21 SUVs to prevent the wheel assemblies from detaching from the Rogues.

March 25, 2021 — A 2021 Nissan Rogue recall is necessary for 21 SUVs because the wrong wheel nuts were installed.

This can cause the wheel to vibrate and break the wheel studs, causing the wheel assembly to separate from the Rogue.

Nissan dealers will replace any incorrect wheel nuts when the recall begins May 7, 2021.

Owners of 2021 Nissan Rogues may call 800-867-7669. Nissan's number for this recall is PC799.