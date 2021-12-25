Nissan Recalls 2022 Frontier Trucks For Seat Belt Issues

Nissan Frontier rear seat belt brackets may break in crash impacts.

December 25, 2021 — Nissan is recalling more than 500 Frontier trucks because of problems with the left rear seat belt bracket mounting bolts.

The 2022 Nissan Frontiers need new bolts because a loose seat belt bracket could break in a crash.

About 100 of the Frontier trucks are recalled in Canada.

Nissan dealers will replace the bolts on the rear seats and repair any damaged threads.

Nissan Frontier recall notices will be mailed January 27, 2022.

Nissan Frontier owners may call 800-867-7669. Nissan's reference number for this recall is PC856.