Nissan Recalls Hybrid Vehicles That May Stall

Nissan recalls 7,600 Nissan Pathfinder Hybrid, Murano Hybrid and Infiniti QX60 Hybrid vehicles.

October 13, 2021 — Nissan hybrid powertrain control module problems have caused a recall of more than 7,600 model year 2014-2015 Nissan Pathfinder Hybrid, 2015-2016 Murano Hybrid and 2014-2017 Infiniti QX60 Hybrid vehicles.

The vehicles may stall from the hybrid systems shutting down.

Nissan learned about stalled engine and power shutdown reports in March involving Chinese vehicles. Nissan engineers focused on the operations of the motors and continuously variable transmissions. Engineers also studied the failsafe mode activation of the hybrid powertrain control modules.

Nissan found the control module failsafe mode could disable drive power to the engine and electric motor in the event of bearing damage.

Engineers also discovered a vehicle can stall if both the engine and electric motor are disabled, and the failsafe mode condition also reduces power steering assist and braking assist.

Nissan turned to U.S. models and found 35 warranty claims related to the condition.

The recalled vehicles were built during specific periods.

2015-2016 Nissan Murano Hybrid, built August 22, 2014, to July 19, 2016

2014-2015 Nissan Pathfinder Hybrid, built July 18, 2013, to June 21, 2014

2014-2017 Infiniti QX60 Hybrid, built July 18, 2013, to August 4, 2017

Nissan says the problem affects only models equipped with hybrid powertrains produced at the Canton and Smyrna plants.

Nissan dealers will reprogram the hybrid powertrain control module software once owner recall notices are mailed December 3, 2021.

Nissan and Infiniti owners may contact Nissan at 800-867-7669 or Infiniti customer service at 800-662-6200.

Customers should ask about recall numbers R21B4 or R21B5.