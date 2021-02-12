Nissan Rogue CVT Class Action Lawsuit: Jerking and Lurching

Nissan Rogue transmission lawsuit alleges SUVs shake, shudder and shut down.

February 11, 2021 — A Nissan Rogue CVT class action lawsuit alleges the transmissions contain defects that cause the SUVs to jerk, shudder, lurch, shake and suffer from acceleration problems.

The Nissan Rogue CVT lawsuit includes all consumers who purchased or leased 2014-2016 Nissan Rogue SUVs in the U.S.

According to the Rogue class action lawsuit, the CVT (continuously variable transmission) doesn't use conventional gears but instead uses a segmented steel belt between pulleys that can be adjusted to change the reduction ratio in the transmission.

However, the class action alleges Nissan has known since 2013 the Rogue CVTs are defective and dangerous.

The Nissan Rogue CVT class action lawsuit was filed by three owners. One of those owners purchased a new 2015 Nissan Rogue in Alabama, but she says she wouldn't have purchased the SUV if Nissan would have told her about the CVT.

Plaintiff Teresa Stringer says the Rogue first had transmission problems in 2017 when it hesitated when trying to accelerate. The Rogue allegedly suffered from excessive revving with high RPM but without the vehicle accelerating normally. The Rogue also jerked or juddered and the transmission slipped when driving at highway speeds.

According to the class action lawsuit, the plaintiff took the Rogue to Nissan dealers multiple times and over the course of several visits paid about $400 for repairs that didn't help the CVT.

The transmission lawsuit references technical service bulletins (TSBs) issued to dealerships from Nissan regarding Rogue transmissions, starting with a bulletin issued in October 2015.

— TSB NTB15-083: Concerns 2014-2016 Nissan Rogues and reprogramming the transmission control modules due to “a transmission judder (shake, shudder, single or multiple bumps or vibration).”

— TSB NTB15-084a: Outlines a procedure for replacement of the Nissan Rogue CVT assembly.

— TSB NTB15-086a: Concerns 2014-2016 Nissan Rogues that may “hesitate and/or have a lack of power” and prescribes various service procedures including replacement of the CVT assembly.

— TSB NTB15-084b: Concerns 2014-2016 Nissan Rogues and a “transmission judder (shake, shudder, single or multiple bumps or vibration),” with dealers told to replace CVT assembly or the valve body.

— TSB NTB15-086f: Concerns 2014-2016 Nissan Rogues and replacing the CVT assembly, valve body and reprogramming the transmission control module.

The Rogue CVT class action lawsuit says transmission failure can cost an owner a small fortune to repair, yet the automaker hasn't recalled the SUVs and hasn't offered to reimburse owners for the expenses.

In addition, the plaintiffs allege Nissan dealers often refuse to make repairs even when the Rogues are still under their warranties.

The Nissan Rogue CVT class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee: Stringer, et al., v. Nissan of North America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by Branstetter Stranch & Jennings PLLC, Greenstone Law APC, and Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP.