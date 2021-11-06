Nissan Rogue Hybrids Recalled For Stalled Engines

Nissan recalls nearly 6,000 Rogue Hybrids for a risk of short circuits and blown fuses.

November 6, 2021 — A Nissan Rogue Hybrid recall has been announced because blown fuses can cause the engines to stall.

More than 5,900 model year 2017-2019 Rogue Hybrids are recalled because the engines may stall without drivers receiving any warnings.

Nissan says the Rogue Hybrid electronic control module bracket can damage the engine harness.

Damage to the wire harness can cause a short-circuit which can blow the fuse. This can kill the drive power to the engine and electric motor and leave the vehicle unable to be restarted.

The 2017-2019 Nissan Rogue Hybrid vehicles were built in Tennessee between July 26, 2016, and December 15, 2018.

Nissan is expected to mail Nissan Rogue Hybrid recall notices December 15, 2021. Nissan dealers will install protective covers for the wire harnesses.

Nissan Rogue Hybrid owners may contact Nissan at 800-867-7669. Nissan's reference number for the blown fuse recall is R21B6.