Nissan Rogues Recalled For Rear Brake Calipers

About 14,000 Nissan Rogue SUVs may have bushings missing from the rear brake caliper assemblies .

May 5, 2021 — A model year 2021 Nissan Rogue recall includes more than 14,000 SUVs to prevent a loss of brake fluid and braking performance.

The supplier contacted Nissan in February about a brake caliper leak during high pressure testing.

Nissan says a technician at the supplier (ADVICS) made mistakes that caused missing internal bushings in the rear brake caliper assemblies which allowed the calipers to move through production without the bushings.

The automaker says the bushing is used as a guide for the bolt nut shaft and keeps the O-ring seal in place, but the missing bushing can allow the O-ring seal to move and become deformed between the cast surface and the bolt nut.

This can cause a path for brake fluid to leak which can cause an electrical short-circuit of the motor gear components.

A driver will notice an illuminated warning light and reduced braking, all without warning.

Nissan conducted a plant audit to inspect 80 Rogues and found 28 brake caliper assemblies with missing bushings, convincing Nissan to order the Rogue recall.

Nissan dealers will use barcode scanners to scan the VINs and the numbers on both left and right rear brake calipers, replacing any calipers confirmed to be affected by the bushing mistake.

The Nissan Rogue recall should begin June 10, 2021.

Owners of 2021 Nissan Rogues may call Nissan at 800-867-7669. Rogue owners should ask about recall number PC804.