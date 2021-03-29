Nissan Rogue Transmission Problems Cause Lawsuit

Nissan Rogue transmission issues allegedly cause clunk sounds, lurching, jerking and dangers.

March 27, 2021 — A Nissan Rogue lawsuit alleges transmission problems make driving the SUVs too dangerous. Issues with the Rogue continuously variable transmissions (CVTs) allegedly include lurching, jerking, delayed acceleration and "clunk" sounds.

The class action lawsuit includes all U.S. consumers who purchased or leased 2014-2020 Nissan Rogues equipped with Xtronic CVTs.

New York plaintiff Menachem Landa purchased his certified pre-owned 2016 Nissan Rogue in October 2019, but shortly after the transmission allegedly had issues.

The plaintiff says the Rogue felt sluggish when accelerating and was slow to respond, jerked on inclines and he would have to press down unusually hard on the brake pedal.

Mr. Landa says he complained to the Nissan dealership about the CVT when the Rogue had about 50,000 on it.

The class action lawsuit alleges a technician acknowledged the sluggishness and delayed responsiveness, noting, “slight vibration[, and]performed [a] system diagnostic” but found “no codes stored or active.” The technician “performed [a] TCM update,” but allegedly failed to diagnose any transmission problems.

The plaintiff says the Rogue still has transmission problems including sluggishness, jerking and delayed acceleration, particularly when driving uphill or when merging onto the highway.

On February 3, 2021, the plaintiff returned to the Nissan dealership and told them he wanted the Rogue CVT repaired, but the technician allegedly could find no problems, so no repairs were made.

According to the class action lawsuit, Rogue drivers complain their SUVs have problems accelerating from slow speed and make "clunk" sounds while driving. The transmissions also allegedly shudder, shake and make loud whining noise before they fail prematurely.

Nissan Rogue CVT Technical Service Bulletins

The class action references multiple technical service bulletins (TSBs) Nissan issued to dealers regarding Rogue transmission issues.

According to the plaintiff, since 2013 Nissan has known about the alleged Rogue transmission problems and known the CVTs would need frequent replacements.

The automaker allegedly concealed transmission failures by issuing technical service bulletins to dealerships and continues to conceal the troubles from consumers.

The lawsuit alleges Nissan dealers tell Rogue owners the SUVs are running properly or technicians perform repairs that allegedly mask the CVT problems.

The Nissan Rogue class action lawsuit regarding transmission problems was filed in the U.S. District Court of Tennessee: Menachem Landa, v. Nissan North America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Whitfield Bryson LLP, and Berger Montague PC.