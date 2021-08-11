Porsche Class Action Lawsuit Filed Over Warranty

Porsche owners say automaker fails to meet California emissions warranty for vehicle parts.

August 11, 2021 — A Porsche class action lawsuit alleges California consumers pay for parts and repairs that should be covered under Calfornia emissions regulations.

The Porsche lawsuit includes the following consumers.

"All persons in California who have been owners or lessees of PORSCHE vehicles and who have paid for repairs and parts that should have been covered under PORSCHE’s “high-priced warranted parts” 7-year 70,000-mile California emissions warranty (the “Class”)."

However, the lawsuit says the plaintiffs reserve the right to add more states other than California.

According to the Porsche class action lawsuit, the automaker fails to properly identify the parts that should be classified as "high-cost emissions warranty parts" under California regulations.

Allegedly so it can save money on warranty repairs, the class action lawsuit says Porsche limits the parts that should be covered by the emissions warranty for 7 years and 70,000 miles. This allegedly allows Porsche to limit the warranty coverage for those parts to only 4 years and 50,000 miles.

For more than 20 years, the California Code of Regulations has a section entitled “Emission Control System Warranty Requirements for 1990 and Subsequent Model Year Passenger Car, Light-Trucks, and Medium-Duty Vehicles and Engines."

This requires Porsche to list to regulators all vehicle parts that are “high-priced warranted parts."

The class action says this requires Porsche to provide a 7-year 70,000-mile warranty to California consumers relating to all high-priced warranted parts.

"A 'warranted part' is defined as, 'any part installed on a motor vehicle or motor vehicle engine by the vehicle or engine manufacturer, or installed in a warranty repair, which affects any regulated emission from a motor vehicle or engine which is subject to California emission standards.'"

The plaintiffs claim Porsche intentionally omits from the warranty booklet the parts that should be listed as high-priced warranted parts that should be covered under the 7-year 70,000-mile emissions warranty.

The plaintiffs allege Porsche forces customers to pay for parts and repairs the automaker should legally pay for under the warranty.

The Porsche class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: Ferry, et al., vs. Porsche Cars North America, Inc., et al.

The plaintiffs are represented by the Law Office of Robert L. Starr.