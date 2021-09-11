Porsche Recalls Boxsters and Caymans Over Control Issues

Porsche recalls 5,300 vehicles with rear axle carrier side sections that may break.

September 11, 2021 — Porsche is recalling 2013-2015 Boxster, 2013-2014 Boxster S, 2014-2015 Cayman, Cayman S, 2015 Boxster GTS and Porsche Cayman GTS vehicles because the rear axle carrier side sections may break.

More than 5,300 Porsche vehicles are recalled, with 442 of them recalled in Canada.

Porsche says the problem is parts that weren't made to specification which can result in cracks to the rear axle carrier side sections. A Porsche driver could lose control of the vehicle if both mounts fracture.

"Material analysis indicates that on certain component production dates the proportion of strontium in the cast component rear-axle carrier side section exceeds the specified threshold. This results in a deterioration of the material properties." — Porsche

Porsche noticed certain carrier side panels didn't look normal and found some of the parts showed Strontium proportions out of specification.

Overall, test results showed 10 parts out of 153 which developed cracks in the rear axle carrier side sections.

Porsche says a driver may receive no warning of a problem unless a rattling noise is heard from the rear of the vehicle.

Porsche dealers will replace the rear-axle carrier side sections after owner notification letters are mailed November 1, 2021.

Owners may contact Porsche at 800-767-7243 and ask about recall number AMB7.