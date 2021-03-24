Ram Truck Fire Recall Includes 2500, 3500, 4500, 5500

Nearly 20,000 Ram trucks recalled due to electrical shorts in the intake air heater relays.

March 23, 2021 — A Ram truck fire recall has been issued for nearly 20,000 model year 2021 Ram 2500, Ram 3500, Ram 3500 Cab Chassis, Ram 4500 Cab Chassis and Ram 5500 Cab Chassis trucks equipped with 6.7L Cummins engines.

Engine compartment fires are possible because of electrical shorts inside the intake air heater relays even if the trucks are turned off. And right now, the automaker isn't sure how it's going to fix the problem.

Chrysler opened an investigation in February after noticing a trend of engine compartment fires in 2021 Ram 2500, 3500 and 4500/5500 trucks.

The automaker collected witness statements and analyzed fire patterns to determine all the trucks were equipped with solid state intake heater grid relays. Chrysler then determined the intake air heater relays were the source of all the fires.

The suspect manufacturing period began August 12, 2020, when production of Ram 3500 Cab Chassis trucks equipped with the relays began. The period ended on January 8, 2021, when protective tape was introduced into truck production.

Truck owners need to keep in mind the fires can pop up with the ignition switch turned OFF or ON.

The Ram truck fire recall includes 19,214 vehicles in the U.S. and 685 in Canada.

The Ram truck fire recall is expected to begin April 30, 2021, although the remedy is still being developed.

Ram truck owners with concerns about the fire dangers should call 800-853-1403 and ask about recall reference number Y08.