Recall: BMW Has Rearview Camera Image Issues Again

BMW recalls nearly 14,000 vehicles because the camera images may be partly blocked or missing.

March 1, 2021 — BMW has rearview camera image issues again after the automaker issued a similar recall in November 2020.

This time nearly 14,000 of these BMW vehicles are recalled because the screen images may partly or completely disappear.

2019-2021 BMW X3 sDrive30i

2019-2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i

2019-2021 BMW X3 M40i

2019-2021 BMW X3M

2019-2021 BMW X4 xDrive30i

2019-2021 BMW X4 M40i

2019-2021 BMW M550i

2019-2021 BMW X4M

2019-2021 BMW X5 sDrive40i

2019-2021 BMW X5 xDrive40i

2019-2021 BMW X5 xDrive50i

2019-2021 BMW X5M, X5 M50i

2019-2021 BMW X7 xDrive40i

2019-2021 BMW X7 xDrive50i

2019-2021 BMW X7 M50i

2019-2021 BMW Alpina XB7

2019-2021 BMW 330i

2019-2021 BMW 330i xDrive

2019-2021 BMW M340i

2019-2021 BMW M340i xDrive

2019-2021 BMW 840i

2019-2021 BMW 840i xDrive

2019-2021 BMW M850i xDrive

2019-2021 BMW M8

2020-2021 BMW 530e

2019-2021 BMW 530e xDrive

2019-2021 BMW 330e

2019-2021 BMW 330e xDrive

2019-2021 BMW 745Le

2019-2021 BMW 745Le xDrive

2019-2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e

2019-2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e

2019-2021 BMW X6 sDrive40i

2019-2021 BMW X6 xDrive40i

2019-2021 BMW X6 xDrive50i

2019-2021 BMW X6 M50i

2019-2021 BMW X6M

2019-2021 BMW 530i

2019-2021 BMW 530i xDrive

2019-2021 BMW 540i

2019-2021 BMW 540i xDrive

2019-2021 BMW M550i xDrive

2019-2021 BMW M5

2019-2021 BMW 740i

2019-2021 BMW 740Li

2019-2021 BMW 740Li xDrive

2019-2021 BMW M760i Drive

2019-2021 BMW M760Li xDrive

2019-2021 BMW 750Li xDrive Alpina

2019-2021 BMW Alpina B7 xDrive

2021 BMW 430i

2021 BMW 430i xDrive

2021 BMW M440i xDrive

BMW says a driver will need to do things the old-fashioned way by visually checking for objects behind the vehicle. But even with a missing camera image, the vehicle is still equipped with a Park Distance Control system which alerts drivers both audibly and visually to objects behind the vehicle.

In November 2020, BMW was informed by the supplier the rearview camera image could fail due to a bug within the rearview camera software.

The supplier indicated the image could be either displayed out-of-sequence (for a multi-displayed image), a portion of the image could be partly blocked or the display screen could go blank.

All of this could happen when shifting the vehicle into REVERSE, the very time the image display is required to function.

Engineers investigated the problem and found possible issues with the software coding for the rearview camera during manufacturing or during updates at the dealer.

BMW also determined no crashes or injuries have been reported, but the missing rearview camera issue violates federal safety standards.

BMW dealers will inspect the rearview camera software and update it when the recall begins April 12, 2021.

Affected owners with questions should call BMW at 800-525-7417.

Read about the BMW rearview camera image recall from November 2020.