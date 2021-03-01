Recall: BMW Has Rearview Camera Image Issues Again

— BMW has rearview camera image issues again after the automaker issued a similar recall in November 2020.
This time nearly 14,000 of these BMW vehicles are recalled because the screen images may partly or completely disappear.
- 2019-2021 BMW X3 sDrive30i
- 2019-2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i
- 2019-2021 BMW X3 M40i
- 2019-2021 BMW X3M
- 2019-2021 BMW X4 xDrive30i
- 2019-2021 BMW X4 M40i
- 2019-2021 BMW M550i
- 2019-2021 BMW X4M
- 2019-2021 BMW X5 sDrive40i
- 2019-2021 BMW X5 xDrive40i
- 2019-2021 BMW X5 xDrive50i
- 2019-2021 BMW X5M, X5 M50i
- 2019-2021 BMW X7 xDrive40i
- 2019-2021 BMW X7 xDrive50i
- 2019-2021 BMW X7 M50i
- 2019-2021 BMW Alpina XB7
- 2019-2021 BMW 330i
- 2019-2021 BMW 330i xDrive
- 2019-2021 BMW M340i
- 2019-2021 BMW M340i xDrive
- 2019-2021 BMW 840i
- 2019-2021 BMW 840i xDrive
- 2019-2021 BMW M850i xDrive
- 2019-2021 BMW M8
- 2020-2021 BMW 530e
- 2019-2021 BMW 530e xDrive
- 2019-2021 BMW 330e
- 2019-2021 BMW 330e xDrive
- 2019-2021 BMW 745Le
- 2019-2021 BMW 745Le xDrive
- 2019-2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e
- 2019-2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e
- 2019-2021 BMW X6 sDrive40i
- 2019-2021 BMW X6 xDrive40i
- 2019-2021 BMW X6 xDrive50i
- 2019-2021 BMW X6 M50i
- 2019-2021 BMW X6M
- 2019-2021 BMW 530i
- 2019-2021 BMW 530i xDrive
- 2019-2021 BMW 540i
- 2019-2021 BMW 540i xDrive
- 2019-2021 BMW M550i xDrive
- 2019-2021 BMW M5
- 2019-2021 BMW 740i
- 2019-2021 BMW 740Li
- 2019-2021 BMW 740Li xDrive
- 2019-2021 BMW M760i Drive
- 2019-2021 BMW M760Li xDrive
- 2019-2021 BMW 750Li xDrive Alpina
- 2019-2021 BMW Alpina B7 xDrive
- 2021 BMW 430i
- 2021 BMW 430i xDrive
- 2021 BMW M440i xDrive
BMW says a driver will need to do things the old-fashioned way by visually checking for objects behind the vehicle. But even with a missing camera image, the vehicle is still equipped with a Park Distance Control system which alerts drivers both audibly and visually to objects behind the vehicle.
In November 2020, BMW was informed by the supplier the rearview camera image could fail due to a bug within the rearview camera software.
The supplier indicated the image could be either displayed out-of-sequence (for a multi-displayed image), a portion of the image could be partly blocked or the display screen could go blank.
All of this could happen when shifting the vehicle into REVERSE, the very time the image display is required to function.
Engineers investigated the problem and found possible issues with the software coding for the rearview camera during manufacturing or during updates at the dealer.
BMW also determined no crashes or injuries have been reported, but the missing rearview camera issue violates federal safety standards.
BMW dealers will inspect the rearview camera software and update it when the recall begins April 12, 2021.
Affected owners with questions should call BMW at 800-525-7417.
