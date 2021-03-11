Recall: Infiniti FX35 and FX45 Airbags May Tear

Infiniti recalls 26,000 vehicles after a test showed an airbag tore from internal pressure.

March 11, 2021 — An Infiniti FX35 and FX45 recall of more than 26,000 vehicles is necessary because the front passenger airbags may have been incorrectly folded.

The 2006-2008 Infiniti FX35 and FX45 front passenger airbags could tear when they deploy due to internal pressure because the airbag cushions weren't properly folded.

The problem was found during a high-temperature test of the airbag module under pressure, but the inflator performed as intended. The supplier had reduced the folding width of the airbag cushion which made it more narrow.

This can limit the gas flow path from the airbag inflator and increase the internal pressure of the cushion during deployment of the airbag.

The vehicles were manufactured from November 11, 2005, to March 1, 2008, at the Shonan, Japan assembly plant and equipped with Daicel airbag modules.

Infiniti says no airbag incidents or injuries have been reported.

Infiniti dealerships will replace the front passenger airbag modules in the FX35 and FX45 vehicles.

The Infiniti recall is expected to begin April 18, 2021, but owners may call the automaker at 800-662-6200 and refer to recall number R20C2.